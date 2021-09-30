Local activists visit Texas to help Haitian migrants

More than 14,000 mostly Haitian migrants recently assembled around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, seeking asylum in the U.S.

Two Sacramento women have stepped into the middle of what has turned into a humanitarian crisis for those Haitian migrants.

Leia Schenk, the founder of EMPACT, and RoLanda Wilkins, the director and founder of Earth Mama Healing, joined Sonseeahray from Houston to discuss why and how they’re trying to help.

“There’s a solidarity piece that turns into support. We have to support our people, and they are our people and they are in need,” Schenk explained. “For us, it’s one thing to be in solidarity from a distance, but we wanted to come to where the need was actually in place.”

“Seeking asylum is a human right,” Schenk said.

Wilkins added, “There’s always enough room in America for everyone.”