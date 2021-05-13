Local agencies to remind residents of water conservation amid drought emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom extended the drought emergency declaration to areas surrounding the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, meaning outdoor water restrictions are in full effect.

Those hot and dry conditions are forcing people in the Sacramento region to do a task they know all too well.

“The last drought was bad, but it wasn’t the worst. But it was one of those situations where people really had to tighten their belts when it came to water,” said Matt Robinson.

The Sacramento County Water Agency is one of 26 and serves nearly 200,000 residents within the county. According to Public Information Officer Robinson, they have their set of expectations for homeowners.

“If your address ends in an even number, you can water Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. If you have an odd number system, you can water Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” Robinson said.

Those restrictions have remained in place since the drought of 2014.

“The best part is that after the drought was declared over by former Governor Brown, the residents in the Sacramento Water Agency area kept with that same premise of reducing their water usage,” Robinson said.

The agency also uses an odd-even number system but for only two days out of the week. As more eager home buyers continue to flock to the Sacramento area, utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason is eager to help educate people on what they can and can not do.

Eliason said things like water going onto the sidewalk or into the street when residents water their grass can lead to fines, which is why they are taking an education-first approach with water patrols.

“We have a staff of people that look for water waste,” Eliason said. “And that involves a number of notices that really say, ‘Hey, here are some ways that you can not waste water.’”

Both Robinson and Eliason agree that even though all 26 water agencies have different rules, it is all for a better outcome.

“The residents that we serve are ready for any type of cutbacks that the state may incorporate,” Robinson said.

“We’re doing what’s right for our citizens and for the environment,” Eliason said.

To find what water agency serves you, click or tap here.