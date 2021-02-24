Local almond farmers urge sightseers to ‘respect Mother Nature’ after trash is left behind

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the local almond bloom comes a “pest” known as the litterbug.

From cups, fast-food wrappers, and even diapers, one local farmer said that while he understands people wanting to take photos of the blooms, the garbage and damage some leave behind is just too much.

“Respect Mother Nature, respect things that aren’t yours and when it comes to bloom pictures, these orchards are our livelihood,” said Jake Wenger, president of the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. “And every one of these little blossoms is gonna turn into an almond one day unless someone comes out and rips the blooms off or damages those blooms.”

Wenger’s advice to those wanting to take pictures is to always ask permission first and if you can’t find anyone, make sure to only take photos and not touch branches or blooms, and don’t leave anything behind.