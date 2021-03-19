One year later: Local assemblymen discuss California’s COVID-19 restrictions

One year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order to “protect the health and well-being of all Californians and to establish consistency across the state in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Businesses deemed non-essential started shutting down, people started working remotely if they could, and schools paused before they could strategize their way into distance learning regimens.

Most of us thought such measures wouldn’t be in place for very long, but some aspects of that first order have been with us for an entire year.

Decisions surrounding the virus are, in part, fueling the petition drive that is now expected to force a special election about recalling the governor.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, and Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the moves California has made and the effort to recall Newsom.