Local auto body shops look for ways to provide service during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For more than six decades, Swim’s Auto Repair and Towing in Sacramento has seen it all. But the family-owned business has not seen anything quite like the current pandemic.

“We are fighting to stay alive. We are a very small business,” said owner Ray Swim. “I just wake up every morning and know what I have to do.”

Recently, Swim has had to get creative when it comes to customer service.

He said he knows customers need work done but don’t want to come face to face with the people fixing their cars.

“I’m actually going to tow (the car). When I pick it up I’m going to tow it and then when I drop it off I’m going to tow it. And then I’m going to leave the keys in the spot that you would like me to leave them in and I’m going to take off. And you’re going to be happy that your car’s repaired,” Swim explained.

For those who would rather stop by, all Swim said they need to do is send the shop an email or call then drop off their keys in a dropbox outside.

Swim said his towing business can actually get places much quicker now with less cars on the road. However, he said with less cars, more people are speeding, potentially putting his tow truck drivers at risk.

Swim’s is not the only auto body shop that has adapted to the current times.

Clark Magee owns 16th Street Auto Body in Sacramento. He also does mostly pickups and deliveries now.

“People leery of getting out of their cars, leery of dropping their cars and leery of people they don’t know being in their cars,” Magee told FOX40.