Local band releases new song, music video as pandemic halts live shows

(KTXL) — With nearly all of the entertainment world on hold because of the pandemic, the local music scene may be the hardest hit.

Local trio The Zach Waters Band should have been on stage Friday night at the Trocadero in Roseville.

“Should have been but we’re not. COVID!” said drummer Steve Pires.

The music keeps them going because not having venues to play at is the hardest part.

“Financially, it’s been a little rough for us and I’m sure for a lot of local bands,” said Zach Waters, who sings and plays guitar for his band. “But the downtime has been OK for us. We’ve been focusing a lot more on writing, getting into the studio.”

“There is still opportunities to reach your audience. Music videos,” said bassist Grayson Roberts.

The Zach Waters Band had a whole year of gigs lined up. But one by one since March, they’ve all been canceled.

Their song “Lookin’ to Play” is about their experience during the pandemic, as told through a brand new video release.

“It’s the thing we love and we can’t do it,” Waters told FOX40. “We know it will pass but it’s bringing us down a little bit. How could it not? But a lot of good music coming out of it.”

“We’ve just gotten to really really tight as a group and that’s going to be better music, that’s going to be more stories, and that’s what we’re after,” Roberts said.

The music industry is still trying to calculate when live shows can return. Right now, the sense is it won’t be until there is a vaccine for everyone.

“Right now, it’s just downtime. But it’s time to work on us and make sure that when the floodgates open and live shows are back in, you’re thinking about The Zach Waters Band,” Pires said.

“Lookin’ to Play” can be found now on all major platforms.