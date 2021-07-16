Local baseball player sent to AAA by Giants improves his game

(KTXL) – The Giants’ Mauricio Dubon, a local out of Capital Christian High School, was sent down to AAA Sacramento a couple of weeks ago because he was not hitting, but now, that’s changed.

“There is no point of being salty, there’s no point of being upset. I mean like I said, I wish I could be in the big leagues. I don’t want to be here, but I have to enjoy it and I am home,” Dubon said. “I’m with my family. I get to come home and enjoy the house, enjoy my mom and dad here in the states, so there is no point in being upset.”

And by all accounts, Dubon is having fun again. Heading into Friday’s game with the River Cats, Dubon is hitting .407 with 22 hits in 12 games since being sent down from the Giants.

“I think it’s just playing every day. Coming in and making the adjustments day-to-day and just going out there and doing that,” Dubon said. “I mean, I had the same swing in Spring Training and just kind of tinkered with it. I just went back to square one and do it all over again. I’ve been trying to drive the baseball more.”

If Dubon continues to do the things he is doing in Sacramento, it probably will not be long before the Giants call him back up again. The way the Giants play these days will probably have Dubon playing some games and sitting others out.

“You know, sometimes you’ve got to step back, take one step back to take five forward. So, for me, it’s just working on some stuff, getting better as a baseball player and when I go up there I want to help the team win again,” Dubon said.

“I think playing every day is the best for me and, like I said, over there(San Francisco) it’s a little different, but you’ve got to be mentally prepared and try to get used to it again,” Dubon said.

And right now, Dubon is using his time wisely.

“When I go up, I don’t want to come back down again, so, that’s something for me that I try to take it day-by-day and work every day and try to do the best that I can,” Dubon said. “Try to go to the plate and hit a ball hard. I don’t care if I strike out looking, I don’t care get out, as long as I hit something hard and get a good at-bat, I’m good with it.”