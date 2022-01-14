Local blood banks ask for donors as U.S. faces blood shortage

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Local blood banks are sending out a desperate call for help as the nation faces a critical donated blood shortage.

Folsom resident and blood donor Julie Devore showed up Friday to support a cause in crisis.

“I try to take my mind somewhere else. I do not look at what they’re doing. I remember it’s for a really good cause. And I just, you know, just do it,” Devore told FOX40.

American Red Cross officials said the blood supply is so low because the pandemic has forced blood drives to be canceled left and right.

“The need for blood is constant. It just so happens that right now it’s constant with a capital ‘C’. We really need to help,” said Stephen Walsh of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross and Vitalant are calling for any healthy people who can donate to do so as soon as they can.

“This sounds small, but since the beginning of the month 2020 to January more than 60 blood drives have been canceled around the country. And I guarantee you as we’re talking about it, number’s going up.” Walsh said.

Experts said, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and that spending one hour donating can potentially save up to three lives.

Devore said her dad inspires her to keep donating blood and she’s been donating every 10 weeks or so since the pandemic started.

“I was born and raised with a man who donated regularly and now he can’t, my dad, and so I donate in honor of him. But I picked up my donation and made it more regular during the pandemic because I want to give back to my community and I know blood is in need,” Devore explained.

To learn more about donating blood to the American Red Cross, tap or click here.

For those who want to donate to Vitalant, there are about 15 donation centers expected to be held this weekend.