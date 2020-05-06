Local businesses look forward to more customers as pandemic restrictions ease

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told FOX40 Tuesday that the city of Sacramento has led the nation in the lowest number of COVID-19 infections per capita.

Steinberg said the city’s success fighting the pandemic will continue if businesses reopen using caution and concern.

Jim Relles, owner of Relles Florist in midtown Sacramento, told FOX40 his business will continue with the safety practices they’ve been doing since the coronavirus guidelines were put in place.

“We’re just going to limit it to three at a time coming in wearing masks,” Relles explained. “We have hand sanitizer attached to the door outside. So, we’re asking them to put that on.”

They closed up their floral shop for about a week in March then opened it on March 30, as agriculture was deemed essential.

“We’ve gotten such a positive response from our community in terms of us being open and talking to our customers,” said Relles’ daughter, Alicia. “Such thanks that we can bring flowers to isolated communities.”

The family-owned floral shop has weathered many challenges in the nearly 73 years it has been in business.

Although the family saw a 31% dip in business since the statewide stay-at-home order began, they told FOX40 they are adjusting and ready to meet the demand for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a real good holiday. So, I’m trying to gear up,” said Jim.

Jim said he’s hiring additional help.

“I think this year is even more important for that since they can’t see people as often,” said Jim.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that under his phase two plan for reopening businesses, many stores that were not deemed essential, such as sports, books and clothing shops, can reopen beginning Friday. But safety modifications, like curbside pickup, will be necessary.

Following the governor’s announcement, the senior marketing manager for Arden Fair, Nathan Spradlin, said the mall is expected to reopen Friday for curbside pickup.

“We still are working our way through the governor’s statements regarding phase 2, but as long as the state, county, and city guidance indicates it, we will plan to facilitate curbside pickup for our tenants starting Friday,” Spradlin told FOX40 in an email Tuesday night.

Ibrahim Abukhdair is the owner of the Blue Ox on K Street. He told FOX40 they never really closed their doors.

“We are a workwear shop, so most of our business does come from the blue-collar guys that are still out there working,” explained Abukhdair. “The blue-collar guys that are still out there on the job sites are required to wear a safety toe boot or a hi-vis vest. And if they don’t have it and they need it, that’s why they call the Blue Ox. We’ve been here to support them.”

These local businesses hope customers will be there to support them back, as they resume regular work hours.

“And hopefully see some more traffic,” said Abukhdair.