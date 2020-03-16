Local businesses worried about impact of closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Signs hang in the windows of several bars and nightclubs in the Lavender Heights district in Sacramento. Normally, the streets would be filled with people heading out for a night on the town.

“We have had lesser crowds on Taco Tuesday,” said night manager and bartender Jamilah Ahmach.

She says recent COVID-19 concerns have kept people away from the area.

“All we see are our regulars from other bars that are also dealing with the coronavirus,” said Ahmach, who works at Azul Tequila Bar on 20th Street.

On Sunday, Govern Gavin Newsom announced that he’s recommending all bars, wineries and breweries close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also urged restaurants to move to curbside pickup and home delivery.

“These decisions and these requests will in fact require real sacrifices, and nobody is at all, has any illusions about the real economic harms for our businesses and for our workers,” said Steinberg.

Ahmach says the decision will hurt service workers who rely on daily tips.

“Bartenders survive off tips. Everyone in the service industry, we really live off tips to pay our bills, rent,” said Ahmach.

Kimberly Prince, who owns Nektar Juice Bar, told FOX40 that her bar implemented changes to adhere to Newsom’s guidelines.

“We are in this weird place where we don’t know what to expect day to day,” said Prince. “We are limiting access inside, so keeping our capacity held at about half of what we usually do. And encouraging our customers to order through the app or do delivery.”

While Ahmach said it’s still unknown what will happen at her bar, she’s hoping the governor’s recommendations don’t have a long-term effect on businesses, which are already struggling to make ends meet.

“It just really is a sucky situation for us all,” said Ahmach.