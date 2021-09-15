Local chef aims to create biblical eating experience with ‘Disciples Dinner’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the middle of downtown Sacramento, Tiger Bar & Restaurant Executive Chef Byron Hughes is hoping to start a new adventure for his guests.

Every other Thursday, Hughes offers only 12 people an exclusive dining experience. But for him, it’s more than just a meal.

“It’s aimed at being very intimate and fun,” Hughes said.

That’s why he came up with the Disciples Dinner.

“We take, where we call them 12 disciples or apostles, on a food experience,” he said

Born and raised as a Christian, Hughes wanted to create a unique spin on the Last Supper by including biblical references in the menu and private dining room.

“Just to kind of make people think like, ‘Yo, what is this? Is this like a church thing? Or is this like … or is this like something else, you know?’” Hughes said.

The experience starts right when guests, or the “disciples,” walk through the door.

“If somebody could wake me up with champagne, I’d be happy,” guest Heather Grommet said. “So, meeting me in the lobby with champagne is fantastic”

For Grommet and her partner Mack, it’s date night. What the Disciples Dinner had to offer is something they’ve never seen before in Sacramento.

“We like to course meals, tasting menus, things like that. Anything unique. We’re down to be adventurous,” she said.

The first course that evening, chicken and caviar, is a twist on the usual wings Tiger serves during normal business hours.

“Kind of welcoming people like that, and showing them like, ‘Yo, strap in, here we go,’ type of situation,” Hughes told FOX40. “It’s the first thing they see when they walk in.”

With a total of nine courses that night, ranging from salad to pasta and a fruit presentation dubbed “The Garden of Eden,” Hughes says the menu is constantly changing.

“Next dinner, it might be seven courses or it might be 11 courses,” Hughes said. “I think, again, it’s just trying to go with that flow and follow that inspiration and energy.”

But as the top chef, he has a lot on his plate.

“To be a chef, I think, is to be a leader. To be someone people can look to for answers when it comes to food,” he said.

And without Hughes’ team in the Tiger kitchen, serving the Disciples Dinner wouldn’t be possible.

“I go to sleep every night – easily – go to sleep every night knowing that my guys know what to do,” Hughes said.

If you would like to join the Disciples Dinner, click or tap here for more information. The experience costs $150 per person.