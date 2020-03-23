Local church says another member has died from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Normally, Faith Presbyterian Church would be full of people worshipping on a Sunday morning. But the doors have been closed for almost two weeks after several people showed COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s been difficult but we want to do what we would normally do if we were together in the sanctuary,” said Pastor Jeff Chapman.

Chapman was conducting Sunday service online when halfway through he informed his congregation that an 85-year-old church member died from COVID-19. It happened just a few days after another member succumbed to the new coronavirus.

“We mourn the loss of Gayle Alexis earlier this week and yesterday Don Sperling,” said Chapman. “These are two people who are so well loved in our church.”

On March 12, church staff says they discovered a small number of members were displaying symptoms of the new coronavirus. That same night the church decided to shut its doors and hold services online.

“The hardest part for all of us, not only the loss of two beloved brother and sister but not being able to be together,” Chapman told FOX40.

Church members were immediately asked to follow all guidance by health officials if they believed they were exposed. Officials with the church say that so far only a few members have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“We don’t grieve for Gayle or for Don because we know that for them they are experiencing the peace that comes from Christ,” said Chapman.

The church says they are currently working to care for one another during the crisis and caring for the family’s who have lost a loved one.

According to church officials, the church will be closed until at least April 3.