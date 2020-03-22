Local churches adapt to providing services amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- At Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Park Sunday, there were a lot of prayers surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

But while hundreds of other congregations have canceled services, Pastor Tillman Wade Jr. did not cancel.

“We are praying for the governor, for the president, for everybody, this is not a time for our nation to divide, it is a time to come together as a cohesive unit and help and pray for each other,” said Wade.

Wade told FOX40 only 14 people came to Sunday’s service, and he did encourage social distancing.

No one outside a household sat next to each other and most were in their own rows.

“We did use a lot of precautions, as you can see the rubbing alcohol, and the hand sanitizer and I have my gloves on and everything,” said Wade.

At a smaller church, it is easier to maintain social distancing.

Larger congregations are doing something that lets people stay at home. Many, like Bayside Midtown, are conducting their services online. Complete with a chatroom, and an online bible.

Clergy and deacons there encouraged its congregation to stay connected.

But Wade told FOX40 that’s not so easy for his congregation.

“We’re not technologically savvy yet, so there’s some things we aren’t set up to do yet. Maybe in the ensuing weeks we will be,” said Wade.

Wade said his father was a pastor for his church since the 1960s and his great grandfather also preached in Louisiana during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

“As people got sick, the church became a hospital and brought people in and nursed them back to health. Helped people get back on their feet,” said Wade.

That’s the type of service Wade wants to continue to offer his congregation during this pandemic.

“Trying to get people toilet paper, paper towels,” said Wade. “Who knows? Maybe next week we will be shut down, you never know. But today, right now, today it was very important we came together.”