Local churches await clear directions in order to resume in-person services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Donald Trump called on state leaders around the country to let churches reopen this weekend.

In his announcement Friday, the president labeled churches as “essential.”

Rick Cole, a pastor at Capital Christian Center in Sacramento, says his church closed their doors back in March due to the stay-at-home orders.

“I was grateful that the president sees the church in that manner and then also aware that where we are in California, our governor has a position with the science,” Cole told FOX40

Pastor Bill Yates of New Day Stockton has been holding drive-in services but says he’s waiting on clear directions from local officials.

“I agree with the president that all worship is essential, and we have felt that way since the very beginning that worship itself essential,” said Yates.

In California, houses of worship have not yet been given the all clear to fully reopen.

“We don’t have to worship in a building. We enjoy being able to worship together and to see each other,” said Yates.

While church leaders await local and state directions for reopening, they say they’re making plans and staying prepared for the day they can worship together inside church doors.

“We want people to be healthy. We don’t want any harm to come to people by our decision to let people gather in this room,” said Cole.