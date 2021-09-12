Local churches encourage worshippers to vote in recall election

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On this Sunday, for the first time ever, Pastor Anthony Aguilar led an in-person outdoor service for the Stand Fast Community Baptist Church in West Sacramento.

As part of the service, Aguilar led this tight-knit congregation in prayer, communion, and Bible study.

But just two days out from an election when Californians will decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, this service had one more important component.

“I want to push this out to you. Vote. The coming election — vote,” Aguilar said.

According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, only about one-third of registered voters have cast a ballot so far for who should be the leader of the state.

That’s why Aguilar said it was important for him to convey a “Get-out-the-vote” message from the pulpit, a message he says is directly supported by his faith.

“I’m not asking you to vote who I’m voting for. I already voted. But I’m asking you to go out there and move in your community,” Aguilar explained. “As God is moving in our lives, he’s pushing us to move in our communities. So please, I’m compelling you to go out and vote.”

It’s a message not shared at just this congregation. At the historic St. Paul Baptist Church in the Oak Park area, Pastor Kenneth Reece reminded community members to take part in this integral part of our democracy.

“We’re mostly an African American congregation, and I believe there are those who died for our interests. I believe it is a shame for us not to vote,” Reece said.

Worshipers like Treinia Clincy appreciated the message.

“We all need to get out there, no matter who you voted for. Get out there and vote,” Clincy said.