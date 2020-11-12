Local churches prepare to go back to more restrictive COVID-19 tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Just over a month ago, churches, like local businesses, welcomed the red COVID-19 guidelines that allowed indoor gatherings at 25% of capacity or no more than 100 people.

Now, it’s back to outdoor services as of Friday because the county is going to the purple tier.

“Kind of saw this coming — we were watching the news and the cases were coming back up,” said Senior Pastor Rick Cole.

Cole, who is a pastor at Capital Christian Center, says being in the red tier allowed for small meetings with safety protocols, but its 3,000 capacity worship space was limited to just 100 attendees.

What is crucial for social connection and support will now go away, he said.

“That’s put a real damper on being able to be together for sure,” Cold told FOX40. “We definitely feel the impact because we love to meet with the people that are part of our church family.”

The church livestreamed its services even before the pandemic, and it will continue to hold services online and on social media.

But “being at the church, at the location, is important,” said churchgoer Theresa Morales.

It won’t be the same for Morales, who was at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament for noon-time Mass.

“You feel the presence of Christ just walking in the doors; you feel you’re in a holy and sacred space,” Morales said.

Morales belongs to Divine Mercy Church in Natomas, which holds outdoor services, but going to the purple tier comes with the return to winter weather.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do when it starts raining,” Morales said. “We’ll have lots of umbrellas, I guess.”

Technically, Sacramento County can return to the red designation after 14 consecutive days at the previous infection rate, but given the trends, that’s far from certain.

Christmas events like church-sponsored meals and programs could suffer, church officials said.

For instance, Capitol Christian Center is known for its holiday show, which it usually begins staging around this time.

“We’ve had to cancel those plans, so we normally have 25,000 people come through in December,” Cole said. “And now, we won’t have any.”

But local church leaders say they must exhibit patience and have faith that conditions will eventually get better.

Capital Christian Center says they’re holding meetings now to come up with creative ways to celebrate Christmas and bring the Christmas spirit to members with COVID-19 restrictions.