Local churches reopen for indoor services after Supreme Court ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new Supreme Court ruling Friday night is allowing churches across the state to have indoor services with restrictions.

During the pandemic, empty pews at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Sacramento were the norm. But on Saturday afternoon, the church held its first indoor service.

“We’re of course very grateful that the Supreme Court recognized the ability of churches to gather responsibly, indoor safely, following reasonable health precautions,” said Bryan Visitacion, the director of communications for the Diocese of Sacramento.

The Supreme Court ruled that the state of California cannot enforce its ban on indoor church services.

Leslie Giellow Jacobs, the Justice Anthony M. Kennedy professor of law at the University of Pacific, told FOX40 that while churches are now allowed to hold indoor services, there are still restrictions.

“What the emergency order says is that California can’t enforce its indoor worship ban, but it can enforce the 25% attendance and it can also enforce the singing and chanting,” she explained.

With the emergency ruling, churches like Saint Paul immediately started to plan for their next service.

“Families being socially distanced from other families. Every other pew being used,” Visitacion explained.

Visitacion said it will depend on each parish, but they are prepared to handle any overflow.

“If you’re comfortable coming in person, we’re going to do so safely. If you’re not comfortable, the livestream is still available,” Visitacion said.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said they will continue to enforce the restrictions the Supreme Court left in place and will revise their guidelines for places of worship.

The state of California has taken necessary steps throughout the pandemic to protect Californians from COVID-19 and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed by the disease, particularly during the recent surge. While the Supreme Court enjoined the state’s restriction on indoor worship services in counties where COVID-19 is widespread, the Court left in place public health measures imposed to protect worshippers, their families, and the communities in which they live. We will continue to enforce the restrictions the Supreme Court left in place and, after reviewing the decision, we will issue revised guidelines for worship services to continue to protect the lives of Californians. Daniel Lopez, Press Secretary, Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

People attending services at Saint Paul are still required to wear face masks while inside and hand sanitizers will be available for everyone to use.