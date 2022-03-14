SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many students in California have the option to go mask-free at school.

Some districts in Sacramento are lifting their mask requirements while others are keeping their rules in place.

Students showed up to Natomas Park Elementary school Monday morning hurrying off to class with some starting off their school week without a mask.

California lifted the statewide mask mandate on campus leaving individual schools to determine mask policy moving forward.

The Natomas Unified School District aligned with the state’s guidance.

“Natomas Unified School District will allow students, families, and staff members to make the personal determination of whether to wear a mask while at school. We ask that everyone be respectful of the individual decisions that staff, students, and our families make regarding masks and face coverings,” NUSD officials posted on the district’s website.

Brittanie Russell dropped off her son Monday morning. She told FOX40 she’s slightly worried about some kids going mask-free.

“A little shaky, a little nervous because COVID is not all the way gone and we have to send our babies to school with other kids without their mask on,” Russell said.

Russell said she prefers masks stay on until the region is clear of COVID-19, but not all districts are shifting gears with masks.

The Davis Joint Unified School District is doing away with its mask rules on April 11.

“This date was chosen to provide students and staff time to make health- related decisions, prepare for the changing policy and protect against a possible COVID-19 surge following spring break,” DJUSD officials posted on the district’s website.

Samantha Norton, whose daughter goes to Natomas Park Elementary, told FOX40 she’s relieved to have a say on masking.

“Very happy they don’t have to wear a mask anymore. I hate driving by and seeing kids with masks covering their face while they’re running around. I know it’s not fun for me to have a mask on walking around exercising,” Norton said.

The Sacramento City Unified School District is also sticking to the mask rules keeping its mandate in place at least until April 18.

California schools are not the only ones being given the option to update their mask rules. Oregon and Washington also lifted their mask requirements for students on Saturday.