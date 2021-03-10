Local clinical trial paying to test efficacy of 2nd J&J vaccine dose. How you can participate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A research company with Sacramento ties is testing the effectiveness of a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The J&J vaccine was a highly-anticipated addition to the COVID-19 arsenal, allowing those who have trouble getting to vaccine sites to only get one dose.

The single-dose vaccine also has the advantage of requiring regular refrigeration rather than the super freezers necessary for storing the other available vaccines.

However, it is 66% effective, instead of the 90% to 95% rate of the two-dose vaccines. Immunologists have said the J&J vaccine was tested under a different set of circumstances than the others and studies suggest it gets more effective as time passes.

Still, the perception is that it’s not the most effective alternative.

Benchmark Research, which is based in Austin, Texas, and has a clinic in Sacramento, is now examining if a second dose of the vaccine will yield better numbers.

“Johnson & Johnson believes that by adding that booster they’ll go from 66% to well over 90%,” said Benchmark Research CEO Mark Lacy.

The scope of Benchmark’s clinical trials is a good example of where COVID-19 vaccine research is headed.

It does trials for all the COVID-19 drug companies, which are trying to tweak their vaccines to handle new variants, as well as find out how long they last, how well they work for children and how they can be delivered.

“Patches, they’ll have all kinds of delivery methods other than shots, which some people are afraid of,” Lacy told FOX40.

While there are test subjects who want to do their part to curb the pandemic, low-income and uninsured groups that must be studied are benefitting. Benchmark gives them $150 per visit and more.

“They’re getting doctor visits and doctor care, and finding out all kinds of things about their health that wouldn’t have known about otherwise,” Lacy explained.

The company said it is currently running around 40 different clinical trials in eight cities, including Sacramento.

Benchmark Research said ongoing COVID-19 research will keep it busy for the next three to four years.

If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, you can click or tap here.