September 24 2021 03:30 pm

Local coaches experiencing trouble renting home field during pandemic

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

As the pandemic continues and students return to campuses statewide, everyone is adjusting to new rules.

Some say those rules are putting the hard work of kids and the viability of a football league at risk.

Monterey Trail Junior Mustangs coach Alex Amaro and Jay Erhart, the commissioner of Sacramento Youth Football, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain.

“Sacramento Youth Football represents 17 different high school districts, from Galt all the way to the Oregon border,” Erhart explained. “Elk Grove Unified is the only district right now that is not allowing any use of their fields to our junior programs that actually feed into those schools.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News