Local college football to resume in spring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It was anticipated that local college football at Sacramento State and the University of California, Davis, just like at the high school and junior college level, will be pushed back to spring 2021.

The Sacramento State Hornets are the defending Big Sky Conference co-champions, so Friday’s decision was impactful all the way around.

“Yeah, there is somewhat of a disappointment for not playing the fall because that’s what traditional football is, you know. It’s always fall sports, winter takes over for playoffs, and all this stuff. And then after that is followed up with spring ball,” said senior running back Elijah Dotson. “You can’t really be too selfish about it because there is a lot of people out dying in this pandemic.”

Both universities play in the Big Sky and both have tasted recent success.

The UC Davis Aggies won the conference championship just two seasons ago.

“We kind of had a curveball thrown at us so we’re just going to prepare and prepare until springtime comes around,” Dotson told FOX40. “And when springtime comes around, we’re going to be ready to play.”

Friday’s announcement will allow for an eight-game conference schedule in the spring but gave no specific dates, pending the scheduling of playoff dates.

“We are hopeful to have a situation this spring where many, if not all of our teams, are competing at the same time,” said UC Davis Athletic Director Kevin Blue. “Which will introduce some logistical challenges with respect to staffing and facilities.”

The biggest impact of the scheduling decision could be financial.

“Certainly it has a financial impact,” said Sacramento State Athletic Director Mark Orr. “The excitement of Hornet football in Sacramento, I mean, last year we drew the largest attendance at the Hornet Stadium throughout the season in school history.”

“The absence of that revenue this fall will apply a little financial pressure,” Blue said. “We’re confident while these financial challenges from no football will present themselves, that they are, in fact, challenges we can manage.”

Although, holding games potentially in the spring may allow for fans to attend.

“We do have the opportunity to play Big Sky football in the spring and the hope is we can generate some of that revenue back in the spring,” Orr said.

What’s still up in the air is whether the two universities will be able to play non-conference games as well. That decision will come next week.