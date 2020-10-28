Local communities offer safe ways to enjoy Halloween during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Halloween will look different in 2020 as Sacramento County puts health and safety first during the pandemic.

California is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the kind of gatherings typically seen on Oct. 31.

While state leaders are discouraging trick-or-treating due to safety concerns, cities like Rancho Cordova are offering a treat of a different kind by passing out candy drive-thru style. City officials told FOX40 that families can dress up in their costumes and collect goodies from the safety of their car.

“From Halloween through Christmas is usually a really magical time. Our families and communities are able to come together, connect and have fun,” explained Rancho Cordova communications officer Ashley Downton. “Our city staff, as Halloween drew near, wanted to come up with a creative way to keep the spirit of what we do during the holidays but do it in a way that’s safety-conscious.”

For those looking for a spooky good time, they can walk through an outdoor haunted house made entirely of animatronics in Sacramento.

The creators told FOX40 that families are spaced out to keep a safe distance from one another and only those who wear face coverings are allowed in.

“This has always been a dream of mine to do this. I do it ’cause I love it and the best payment of all is just the reaction I get from people,” said haunted house creator Jeffery Bartling.

Bartling has been entertaining the community with Halloween fun for over a decade but he said this year his free Halloween entertainment is needed more than ever.

“It’s the best time to do it. I’m trying to save Halloween. Kids are getting cooped up having to stay home,” Bartling said. “It is an escape but a fun one.”

The haunted house at 4612 Monument Drive will be open Thursday through Saturday and opens when the sun goes down until midnight.

For families who do decide to trick or treat this year, the health department encourages them to stay in their neighborhood and not travel elsewhere.

Also, when handing out candy, the health department asks families to do so outside and always wear a face covering.