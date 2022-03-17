SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Ukrainian family in Citrus Heights is feeling helpless after their daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were denied visas to enter the United States.

“Don’t tell us that you invite Ukrainians with open arms, do something. Make it happen,” said Iryna Campell.

Olena, Slav, and their daughter Anastasiia Komar, who live in Kyiv, booked a trip to Egypt for vacation six months before the Russian attack on Ukraine. Just hours after they boarded the plane on Feb. 24, they learned the attack on Kyiv had started.

“We were on the plane and the fear set in,” said Olena Komar.

They said the pilot told them there would be no more flights back to Kyiv when they landed. With just $2,000 and clothes for a week, panic set in.

When they started to look at their options, Shawn and Iryna Campbell offered to host the couple and their toddler. So, they turned to several Northern California elected officials for help.

“I reached out Rep. Ami Bera’s office and to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office,” Shawn Campbell said.

The Campbells rearranged their furniture this week, expecting their family to arrive, but three visa applications and $700 later, the family was denied.

“How, how, how is this possible,” Iryna Campbell said.

“The last money we had was spent on U.S. visa. We want back to Ukraine, but not now we want to stay with relatives one or two months,” Olena Komar said.

Those visa applications are non-refundable. It is possible to apply again, but with no proof they have a home to return to and stuck in a foreign country, the family is in a tough position.