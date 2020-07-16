Local day care centers prepare to be available for working parents when schools resume in August

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many working parents are scrambling to find full-time child care after many Northern California schools are continuing online classes in the fall.

For single mother Yesenia Carrillo, schools shifting to all-distance learning brings a unique set of challenges.

“It’s shocking. She was excited, I was excited. She was going to be starting kindergarten. It’s pretty upsetting,” Carillo told FOX40.

As the sole provider for her family of three, she said she doesn’t have the option of working from home and is grateful to have her neighborhood day care to lean on as campuses stay closed in the fall.

“The day care is still open, thank goodness. If it wasn’t, then, yes, it would be very hard,” said Carillo.

At the Kiddy Club in South Sacramento day care staff will soon be putting their teaching caps on to help kids navigate their virtual lessons.

“This is definitely different,” said Kiddy Club Daycare Center owner Marlett Reid. “We’re going back to school pretty much ourselves. Yeah, just something else we’re going to learn and we’re going to do the best that we can to have our kids succeed.”

Reid told FOX40 these past few months working through the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been easy but she said she’s glad she’s able to lend support to working families during these stressful times.

“We’re afraid ourselves but we’re grateful we’re still here to do it, to provide,” said Reid.

Reid said they are making sure everyone 8 years old and up wears a mask, stays 6 feet apart and goes home healthy.

“We go around, we’re wiping things down, we’re moving things out, we’re cleaning toys here and there,” said Kiddy Club Director Rachel de la Rosa.

De la Rosa said when online classes resume in August, playtime will turn to learning time with staff standing ready to keep them on a schedule so they don’t fall behind.

“We just want to be there for them,” said de la Rosa. “Whatever hat I have to wear, whatever hats we have to wear, we wear them for these children and these families here.”

“It’s a learning experience for all of us and it’s just something that we’re still trying to get adjusted to,” said Carillo.

For families still in need of child care, the Kiddy Club said they might still have a few spots available for the fall.

For additional options, tap or click here for a list of certified providers in the area.