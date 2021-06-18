Local doctor discusses heat-related illnesses, staying healthy

No matter the age, we are all at risk of suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke when temperatures start to rise.

Kaiser Permanente emergency medicine Dr. Nur-ain Nadir joined Pedro to talk about staying healthy and safe in the summer heat.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.