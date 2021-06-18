Local doctor discusses heat-related illnesses, staying healthy

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

No matter the age, we are all at risk of suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke when temperatures start to rise.

Kaiser Permanente emergency medicine Dr. Nur-ain Nadir joined Pedro to talk about staying healthy and safe in the summer heat.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

  • Faintness or dizziness
  • Excessive sweating
  • Cool, pale and clammy skin
  • Rapid and weak pulse
  • Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

  • Throbbing headache
  • No sweating
  • Red, hot and dry skin
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Rapid and strong pulse
  • Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News