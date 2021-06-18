Local doctor discusses newly-approved mask rules for fully vaccinated workers, heat safety

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is no longer requiring masks in the workplace for most vaccinated Californians.

On Thursday, regulators approved revised rules allowing fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms on and off the job, including ending most mask and physical distancing requirements.

Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately issued an executive order waiving the usual 10-day legal review and allowing the changes to take effect as soon as they are filed with the secretary of state.

The rules apply in almost every workplace in the state, including offices, factories and retailers. They come after weeks of confusion as the Cal/OSHA flip-flopped over changes.

The measures adopted in a 5-1 vote now conform with general state guidelines that took effect Tuesday by ending most mask rules for vaccinated people.

Employers can require workers to show proof of vaccination, or allow them to self-report and keep a record.

Pedro spoke to Dr. Dan Field, the chief medical officer at MDstaffers in Rancho Cordova, to see how we can navigate these changes.

Dr. Field also spoke to Pedro about heat safety and how to know when you’re in an emergency situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.