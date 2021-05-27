Local elementary students open time capsule from 2000

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Students at Antelope Meadows Elementary School opened a time capsule buried on campus in the year 2000.

Teachers pulled out mementos from the new millennium: photos and trends that have made a comeback, like Pokemon cards.

But some of the other items in the time capsule were completely foreign to the 7-year-old students, like NSYNC tickets and technology such as film negatives, desktop computers, VHS tapes and cassettes.

For those like second grade teacher Amanda Frost, who was teaching in the year 2000, burying the time capsule doesn’t seem that long ago.

“Back then, it was like, ‘Wow, 20 years,’ but it has flown by, let me tell you … I feel old,” she said with a laugh.

It took three days to unearth the time capsule from a planter box on campus because some tree roots had grown around it.

The principal at Antelope Meadows Elementary told FOX40 the school is now working on plans to create a new time capsule for students to open in another 20 years.