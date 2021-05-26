Local entrepreneurs weigh in as cannabis business moratorium delayed again

After intense debate in the community, the Sacramento City Council has again delayed a decision about a cannabis business moratorium in a district counting on this newly legal industry to help revitalize its neighborhoods.

On Tuesday night, there was more delay for a moratorium on proposed new licenses, with Councilman Sean Loloee of District 2 pulling the matter from the agenda again.

Advocates say the cannabis industry was supposed to provide equity to those in an area that was unfairly burdened by laws that once prohibited recreational cannabis.

Entrepreneurs Malaki Seku Amen with the California Urban Partnership and Kevin Hooks with BLK Solutions joined Sonseeahray to talk about where to go from here.