Local event operator speaks out after being ousted from midtown farmer’s market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Oak Park-based events company Unseen Heroes will no longer be operating the midtown farmer’s market.

Owner RoShaun Davis told FOX40 his company has been operating that market since 2015 for the Midtown Association.

“I do wish that we had better communication throughout that time,” said Davis. “We’re the contractors to operate the market, and they own the brand and the logo, and we have the relationships with the vendors.”

The Midtown Association executive director Emily Baime Michaels told FOX40 she could not give too many details on why they were terminating Davis’ contract.

“Unfortunately, in mid-April we did have to make a business decision to end that relationship based on several performance issues,” explained Baime Michaels.

But Davis said he is still not sure what those performance issues are.

“I’m really not sure exactly what it is. Because we were told that they’re bleeding money but then they’re hiring people to replace us,” said Davis.

Michaels said the farmer’s market will continue with the same vendors.

“The market will continue and it’ll be managed by staff of Midtown Association,” said Baime Michaels.

However, Davis disagrees and told FOX40 that those vendors involved are a result of his labor.

“The outpour from us that we’ve heard from a lot of vendors has been quite the opposite, it’s been that they will stand with us and they’ll go with us wherever we go,” said Davis.

Unseen Heroes also operates Gather, a monthly food event in Oak Park.

FOX40 asked if the company will start another rival farmer’s market and Davis said he is not sure yet.