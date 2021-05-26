Local family mourns 63-year-old victim of San Jose mass shooting

64-year-old Lars Lane was one of the victims of the mass shooting in San Jose.

(KTXL) — A Northern California family is mourning a 63-year-old victim of the mass shooting in San Jose Wednesday.

Family identified him as Lars Lane of San Jose. Lane, who was a grandfather, leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was also one of seven brothers and sisters.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings that are part of a light rail facility for the Valley Transit Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area.

According to Lane’s family, they were not informed about Lane until the evening, describing the wait and uncertainty as tortuous.

The shooter killed seven other people at the facility before ending his own life.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said it was his understanding the shooting happened during a meeting. Grief-stricken families sat huddled together, holding hands and crying, after learning they had lost a loved one, Rosen told reporters, describing the scene inside a county building.