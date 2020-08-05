Local family remembers loved ones killed in El Paso Walmart shooting one year later

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One year has passed since Elizabeth Terry’s world was turned upside down.

“Our lives were shredded, shattered, still it’s been just a nightmare every day,” Terry told FOX40.

Terry said she found out her niece Jordan and Jordan’s husband, Andre Anchondo, were killed after a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart one year ago.

“Andre was a hard worker, an amazing husband. He actually took in Skylenn and Tory in as his children,” Terry recalled.

“Jordan was the absolute light of our life. She had the brightest smile, the most distinct laugh and just the whole light of our family. When she was in the room everybody knew it. You could probably hear her before you saw her. So she … the presence is absolutely missed.”

Terry said they both died protecting their infant son Paul who survived the deadly attack.

“From what we understand, Andre stepped in front of the gunman, shielding Jordan, and Jordan shielded the baby,” Terry said.

According to Terry, the family is still grieving as they try to keep their memories alive.

The family said they spent the day remembering the couple.

“We just intimately shared our memories and our pain and our tears and it was still very fresh. So still trying to pick up the pieces,” Terry said.

Terry said the couple’s three kids are now being raised by family members and are surrounded by love.

“It’s a challenge to show them that you know there’s still a lot of love and people that care in the world and this one act of evil doesn’t define them or society, at least we hope,” Terry explained.

Terry said the support of the community has helped over the past year and she wishes strength upon the other victims’ families and those impacted and is sending prayers their way.