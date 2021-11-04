Local fans react to Giants Buster Posey’s retirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s not just Giants fans in the Bay Area saying goodbye to Buster Posey.

It wasn’t all that often, but Posey did grace the field at Sutter Health Park. On Thursday, finding local fans wanting to express their emotions on this bittersweet day wasn’t difficult.

“And the Giants fan base is more than just fans, it’s a community and that sense of community is something we as players could feel in the ballpark when we took the field,” Posey said at his retirement.

Posey is retiring as a giant on the field.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 11: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants hits the game winning hit in the bottom of the 13th inning to beat the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park on July 11, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“One of the best,” said Julian, a fan.

“Literally given everything, he’s going to go down in history. 100%,” said Ian Morrow, a Giants fan.

In 2010, Posey won his first World Series title. Within the next four years, he and the only MLB team he would play for would add two more.

Giants fans are beyond grateful for the championships and the memories along the way. Supporters of the orange and black in Sacramento Thursday night took the retirement as a time to reflect on what was, wishing there was more to come.

“It was a tough pill to swallow, but he’s a good guy. It’s been amazing to have him the whole time. Definitely, we’ll miss him,” said Troy Cooper.

Giants fans know he is one of them, and with his retirement, he always will be.

“It’s better because at least he’s going off to do his own thing, live his life, and he’s not wearing Dodger blue. At the end of the day as a Giants fan, I’m happy,” said one fan.

The common thing, among those FOX40 talked to, was that Posey’s retirement makes those World Series titles the Giants won seem a little more distant in the past.

Of course, that adds to a new challenge for the team to win some more.