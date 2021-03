ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Local firefighters gathered Wednesday morning in a ceremony to honor Kyle Rutherford, a Metro Fire engineer who died Saturday.

Rutherford, 38, died in a single-car crash in Roseville while driving to work.

At the crash scene, Metro Fire did not have a flag to cover Rutherford’s body. Roseville Fire personnel stepped in and provided one.

Wednesday, Metro Fire presented Roseville Fire with a new flag to thank them for their gesture.

#MetroFire regrets to inform #Sacramento of the Active Duty Death of Engineer Kyle Rutherford, while traveling to an assignment in #NorthHighlands.



To his family, friends, & our coworkers who knew him best – the #MetroFire family will honor Kyle by supporting you now, & forever.