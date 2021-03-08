Local Girl Scouts join the inaugural class of Eagle Scouts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Local Girl Scouts were recently honored in a ceremony for the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

It was a dream they didn’t think would come true.

For the longest time, girls did Girl Scouts and boys did Boy Scouts.

“I didn’t think it could happen, but I always wanted it to happen,” Amy Ann Evans of the Three Rivers District Troop No. 380 told FOX40. “It’s amazing; it’s incredible that I was able to do it. I was so thankful that I was able to join Scouts and be in the inaugural group.”

Evans, as well as Melissa Meuz and Ayisi Nu of Davis’s Yolo District Troop No. 1625, were three of nearly 100 young women who became Eagle Scouts in February.

The Scouts honored the first inaugural class in a virtual ceremony called “Be the Change.”

In 2018, the Boy Scouts started accepting girls as Cub Scouts. In 2019, girls were then allowed into the flagship program.

Since then, 140,000 girls have joined.

“My dad ran this incredible Girl Scout troop for a large part of my childhood, and that’s how I got interested in the scouting organization. Boy Scouts was a natural bridge to higher adventure activities,” Meuz explained.

“It took no convincing,” Evans added. “They had so many adventures and opportunities for me to go on; it would be a great fit for me.”

It’s not easy to make Eagle. For these young women to do everything that’s required — all 21 badges — takes a lot of hard work and time.

But in the end, through their projects, they were able to help themselves and the community.

“I worked to this goal for the better part of two years,” Nu said.

“It’s the one a lot of people want to achieve. It’s the last rank in Scouts that you can get,” Meuz explained.

As groundbreaking as this all is, their attitude is that they belong here as the new normal.

“It’s a great way to make it normal for girls to be a part of Boy Scouts,” Meuz said. “I don’t want this to be about girls being better than, but it’s a perfect way to equalize, and I’m just so proud girls are a part of this program.”

“I never thought that me being an Eagle Scout — so many people are saying they are inspired by it. I didn’t think it would be impactful, but it’s amazing that it is that impactful,” Nu added.

Now that these young women have hit the highest rank, they hope it leaves the door open for more to follow.

The biggest lesson? Do not let gender stop you from reaching your goals.



“We hope that after we’re gone and gone to college, we hope more girls will come into our troop and keep it thriving,” Nu said.

They would all like to stay in the Scouts in some capacity, either helping with summer camps, mentoring with the younger kids, and of course, get more girls to join.

“I see much potential in some of our younger Scouts. There’s so many girls in our troop; the younger ones have so much energy, and I can see ourselves in them,” Meuz said.