Local gun supporters cheer assault weapon ruling while others fear rise in mass shootings

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – A federal judge’s decision to overturn a three-decade-old law banning assault weapons in California has gun enthusiasts celebrating while others say the ruling is just going to lead to more mass shootings

“The courts ruled in our favor allowing it to go back to being a normal gun instead of a Frankenstein thing,” explained Ronald Macom, the manager at Rocklin Armory.

Macom told FOX40 Saturday that he’s thrilled with Judge Roger Benitez’s new ruling.

Assault weapons have been banned in California for more than 30-years and Macom says that time only made it more difficult for law-abiding citizens like him to buy one.

“All it did was make it harder and more difficult for an honest person to be able to go out and shoot at a range and use them for coyotes and stuff like that,” Macom said.

On Friday night, Benitez filed the ruling saying assault weapons are “ordinary, popular, modern rifles” that are used for “average” purposes and there are more deaths by knives than any type of rifle.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, says the judge made a terrible decision and is concerned California will see a spike in mass shootings.

“We should not be overturning this,” Gipson said. “We should not make assault weapons available because of the people that have lost their lives in this country.”

Sacramento community activist and Voice of the Youth founder Berry Accius says everyone should have the right to bear arms but is concerned about the weapons getting into the hands of young people and says the timing on the ruling is off.

“What happened in San Jose, and then this happening, I know that folks or family members are probably looking at this like no way. This is probably one of the worst things that they could’ve heard,” Accius said.

The current law banning assault weapons in California will remain at least a month due to a 30-day stay on the ruling.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office plans on appealing the decision.