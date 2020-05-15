Local gym owner files federal lawsuit against California’s stay-at-home orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of several Sacramento-area gyms, who was originally going to reopen despite stay-at-home orders, has filed a federal lawsuit against the state claiming those orders are unconstitutional.

“What we are asserting is that my client’s First, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights under the Constitution have been violated,” said attorney Brian Chavez-Ochoa.

Chavez-Ochoa represents Sean Covell, the owner of Fitness System Gyms in Sacramento, Lodi and West Sacramento.

Originally, Chavez-Ochoa said Covell was going to reopen his gyms May 1 but the day before, his employees got a visit from three Lodi police officers.

“They were further told that if they opened the first day they would be fined, the second day they would be arrested,” said Chavez-Ochoa.

Then, Covell received three letters from the county counsels of San Joaquin, Sacramento and Yolo counties informing him reopening would violate health orders.

“It was almost as if the three-county counsel got together and decided that this was going to be the course of action,” said Chavez-Ochoa. “And so based on that threat, I instructed my client not to open and to proceed with the litigation that we filed last Tuesday.”

Chavez-Ochoa said the federal lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order to stop local authorities from enforcing the stay-at-home order so that Covell can once again run his business.

“He’s out of pocket about $850,000. Every day that he’s ordered to remain closed those numbers are going to continue to go up,” said Chavez-Ochoa.

And Chavez-Ochoa said he feels confident about Covell’s case based on the rulings of other similar cases across the country.

“The Supreme Court in Wisconsin just determined the other day that the governor’s stay-at-home order was unconstitutional,” said Chavez-Ochoa. “At some point, we have to decide do we waive our Constitution? Does it have any meaning at all? Or do we give it away and give it up for a virus?”

According to Chavez-Ochoa, he has 15 other clients in Shasta and Tehama counties working similar lawsuits against California’s stay-at-home order.