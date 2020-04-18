Local gyms look ahead to phase one of Trump’s plan for states to reopen their economies

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — During President Donald Trump’s briefing on re-opening the country, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, specified that gyms could be among some of the first businesses to reopen.

Fitness coach Jade Reyes went from cross-training clients in his packed gym to teaching at-home workouts online.

“Virtual training for us, it was something new for myself,” Reyes, the owner of Body & Soul Fitness in Ceres, told FOX40. “I’ve never done it. I’m more of an old school style.”

Reyes was forced to make the transition online and shut his doors once Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the stay-at-home order in response to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

“Seventy-five percent of our clients are just walking away and just, you know, the fear of being exposed to the virus,” he said. “So, as myself, as a small business owner, it was a great impact.”

He said he was excited to hear that gyms may be able to get back to business after Trump announced phase one of his plan. Under federal guidelines, gyms would be allowed to re-open if they are able to implement strict social distancing protocols.

“As a gym owner, it’s great news and just hoping that happens quickly because I think we all need it. We all need to go ahead and release some of the stress that we everyone has right now,” Reyes said.

If that happens, Reyes admitted smaller gyms like his may have the advantage over larger corporate gyms with hundreds of members because they can ensure their equipment is cleaned after every class.

“We can definitely work with lower numbers and have people spaced out, you know, through the gym, performing their own workout on their own stations,” he said. “So, that really works out a lot, you know, a lot better than corporate gyms.”

While the White House listed guidelines for some businesses to reopen during phase one, the decision ultimately lies with Gov. Newsom, who has not announced a timeline.