Local health officials urge public to continue getting tested even as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In the fight against COVID-19, the rate of positive cases is starting to trend in the right direction.

“We’re just now getting out of our holiday surge,” explained Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes. “We’re averaging 350 cases a day now, whereas, in December and early January, we were over a thousand. So let’s not screw it up.”

But local leaders say just because things are looking up, it doesn’t mean now is the time to let your guard down.

It’s what Haynes said seems to be happening in Sacramento County, where only one-third of all COVID-19 tests are being administered.

“I would like to think that since we’re past the holiday rush, that people are just not out and about and don’t need to get tested, and that may be part of the case,” Haynes told FOX40. “But I think more so we’ve just lost that piece of the puzzle in all of the conversation of vaccines and people actually being vaccinated now. And that’s really exciting but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t COVID-positive people walking around and potentially infecting other people.”

Haynes said with so many tests readily available, people should get in the habit of getting tested frequently to make sure they’re not passing the virus on to others.

“People who are out and about regularly, essential workers in customer service, they should be tested regularly to make sure they continue to be negative,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 1.6% of Californians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with herd immunity still several months away. That’s why experts say safety precautions are still a must.

“Continue to be vigilant with your actions. Continue to maintain social distancing. Continue to wear a mask in public and do not gather with others,” Haynes said. “If you do those things, make sure to get tested so that you don’t contribute to the spread.”