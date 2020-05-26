Local high school band receives full refund from hotel weeks after canceled school trip

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Band members from Laguna Creek High School participated in a surprise mini-parade Monday to show their band directors gratitude for all the work they did to make sure a tough financial situation did not become worse.

“It was pretty amazing,” band co-director Jeffrey Edom told FOX40. “Everybody was, first of all, relieved that things are looking positive, at least from a money front, that we can at least get off the ground and get going.”

FOX40 first reported last week that the high school band from Elk Grove had plans to head to Disney California Adventure Park in April for an annual school trip.

But when the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the band was unable to get their $23,000 back from their hotel.

On behalf of the school, Elk Grove attorney Jonathan Stein reached out to Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim North to help the school receive the requested refund but had trouble getting a response.

“I had been reaching out to Hilton repeatedly for a response. Never got one,” Stein told FOX40. “The day after your story ran, I got a phone call from Kevin Werner, the general manager of the hotel, who offered to wire us a full refund immediately.”

The $23,000, which was collected from parents and the band students’ fundraising efforts, is now back with its rightful owners.

Edom said it’s a happy ending to what has been a long process and an unusual school year.

“The fact that they cared enough about those things that we have done to come out today was very touching and very meaningful to me,” said Edom.