Local high school football player stays game ready after CIF announces sports delays

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – With the news that California Interscholastic Federation sports will be delayed and not canceled, student-athletes are gearing up for their chance to play again.

It’s the work Josiah Gonzales invests on and off the football field that he said has helped lead his team to victory.

“I thought this was going to be a perfect year for us, just how we were as a team, with the new quarterback that leads us,” Josiah told FOX40.

The CIF’s announcement that the upcoming season will be postponed until 2021 has left Josiah, a Turlock High School senior, feeling optimistic.

“Now our team has something to look forward to, we have a path. Before, everyone was slacking because they thought, ‘Oh, there might not even be a football season. I’m not going to show up to practice. I’m not going to keep working out,’” said Josiah.

Josiah said the news comes at a relief because if the season had been canceled altogether, he would have switched schools.

“I would have transferred, find a school that was playing, and that would have been hard on me for a move and hard on my family, probably,” said Josiah.

Javier Gonzales said his son has dedicated much of his young life to becoming a better player and teammate, training hours on end.

“Josiah started working for football as an eighth grader and started doing 5 a.m. workouts with me, with CrossFit,” said Javier.

With a new season on the horizon, Josiah said he is excited to practice with his teammates and prepare for his college future.

“Start grinding again because now we know, OK, now it’s for sure, or at least now there’s a plan for sure,” said Josiah.

“Very glad that he has the opportunity to continue his quest for valedictorian and also this football season,” said Javier.

Josiah added that by getting to play again, he hopes a Division I coach will take notice of his performance.