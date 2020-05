ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of pilots flew over local hospitals to honor health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus on Thursday.

Employees at Sutter Roseville gathered on the roof to take photos of the West Coast Ravens RV Formation Team soaring by.

The flight crew also made their way over to Kaiser Elk Grove, UC Davis Medical Center, Mercy Hospital in downtown Sacramento and Mercy Hospital in Folsom.