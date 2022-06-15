CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Sacramento area law enforcement personnel shared their condolences with the El Monte Police Department after two of their officers were shot and killed at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The names of the officers have not been released yet.

According to reports, the shooting occurred when officers responded to a call for a stabbing and the officers immediately took gunfire.

The two officers were transported to an area hospital by ambulance with gunshot wounds that took their lives, according to a statement from the city of El Monte.

Stockton Police Department

“We send our condolences to the El Monte Police Department, the officers families and the entire El Monte community. These senseless acts of violence must end.”

Citrus Heights Police Department

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the two El Monte Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty yesterday.”

Elk Grove Police Officers Association

“Our hearts go out to the community of El Monte tonight for their loss of two El Monte Police Department officers. Rest easy officers, we’ll take it from here.”