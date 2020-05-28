Local law enforcement in standoff with possible shooter at Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Local law enforcement are in an active standoff with a suspect they believe fired shots in a Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman Jill Thompson reports around 3 p.m., a man called police screaming for help, saying he heard gunfire in the Foskett Ranch neighborhood.

When officers got to the area they heard two gunshots from a nearby home, according to Thompson.

Thompson said officers called the Placer County and Sacramento County sheriff’s offices for backup.

Police believe a male suspect is still inside the home and have been able to contact him. They have also been in contact with members of his family.

A standoff continues in a neighborhood in Lincoln in the Foskett Ranch area…Lincoln Pd along with Placer County sheriffs and Sac County sheriffs are trying to get a man out of a home. No word if anybody was injured when the shots were heard this afternoon @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/M2lhrLsuiU — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) May 28, 2020

Thompson told FOX40 law enforcement does not know if anyone else is inside the home. They also do not know if anyone has been injured by the gunfire.

Nearby residents have been told to shelter in place as the standoff continues.

