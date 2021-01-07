Local law enforcement reacts to violence at US Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Local law enforcement is reacting to the violence that occurred Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., that left four people dead.

“Just horrific. Just absolutely despicable,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. “That Capitol building is a bastion of democracy and under no circumstances, and for regardless of the cause, we should not be seeing what we have all been watching over the last few hours.”

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol for a rally, which later turned violent as rioters stormed the halls of Congress.

“Shock that something like this would happen like this in the United States. We see this in other countries. We don’t see this in this country,” said Rich Desmond.

Desmond recently retired from the California Highway Patrol, where he served as the Chief Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, responsible for security in the state Assembly.

“The California State Capitol, I think, is the most secure of any of the state capitols throughout this country. I’m very confident in that,” he told FOX40.

From the attempted assignation of President Gerald Ford on State Capitol grounds in 1975 to the driver of a big rig who crashed onto the Capitol steps, which burst into flames in 2001, the retired sergeant-at-arms said the State Capitol has seen more events, including protests, than any other state.

FOX40 also reached out to the CHP at the Capitol Protection Section, which said:

CHP Officers are always vigilant for potential threats that may occur at the State Capitol. We have personnel ready to respond to protect state property and ensure public safety as necessary. California HighwayPatrol

“Trying to breech the Capitol building here in Sacramento would fall under that low-frequency, high-risk event,” said Jones. “So the CHP, city of Sacramento, us, all as cooperative and allied agencies would be able to respond very, very quickly to something like that if it were to happen here.”