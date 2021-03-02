Local leaders to introduce resolution to track, prevent hate crimes against Asian Americans

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday, Sacramento community leaders came together in front of Mad Butcher Meat Company to stand up against hate crimes against the Asian American community.

On Feb. 22, the owners of Mad Butcher Meat Company found a dead, mutilated cat in a box on their doorstep.

“Asian Americans have always been talking about what’s been happening to us … we just needed you to listen. We need our elected officials to listen. We need change,” said Kelly Shum, owner of the Mad Butcher Meat Company.

“We have been together in this pandemic for almost a year, and Asian Americans in the nation and here in Sacramento are increasingly concerned about their safety and wellbeing,” added Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 3,000 incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans — several happening in Sacramento in the last week alone — have been reported to an organization called Stop AAPI Hate.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said former President Trump’s remarks blaming China for the spread of the coronavirus fueled those acts of racism.

“It gives license to people to act in ways that result in what Kelly and her family suffered. Words matter,” Steinberg said.

City leaders are taking action in the form of a resolution, continuing to work with Asian American leaders to gather data and finding community solutions to prevent future hate crimes in Sacramento.

“Unfortunately, this is Sacramento and we must do better,” Vang said.

Vang will introduce the resolution at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

Steinberg said he expects a unanimous vote to adopt it at next week’s meeting.