Local LGBTQ-owned bookstores highlighted by ‘Oprah Daily’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two local bookstores were given the stamp of approval by Oprah Winfrey in a list highlighting bookstores owned by LGBTQ community members.

The Lavender Library in Sacramento and A Seat at the Table in Elk Grove were featured in “53 LGBTQ-Owned Bookstores You Can Be Proud to Support.”

The article written by Michelle Hart was shared on “Oprah Daily,” a digital storytelling platform with a quarterly print edition.

Emily Autenrieth, the owner of A Seat at the Table, told the publication, “We’re here both for the marginalized groups that need that kind of safe, inclusive space, and for all the people in our community who want to be good allies or accomplices but don’t yet know how.”

Dog Eared Books in San Francisco and Rakestraw Books in Contra Costa County were also featured.