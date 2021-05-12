Local Make-A-Wish teen holds fundraiser to grant wishes for others

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A long line of well-wishers came out to see Sammie Dacong on this beautiful evening in Sacramento’s Land Park.

Beautiful not just because of the weather, but because of who Sammie is and what she wants.

“During tough times, I can at least give some help to a child out there that’s struggling just like I struggled,” Sammie said.

This is a Make-A-Wish fundraiser. The nonprofit means a lot to Sammie who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in 2012.

Through Make-A-Wish, she got to go to Disney World with her family.

That experience inspired her to become a Make-A-Wish ambassador, speaking at events, and helping grant other kids wishes through fundraising.

“A wish can impact another child’s life. And I realized it impacted mine as well — I need to give back,” Sammie said.

She was in remission for a while, but late last year the cancer came back attacking Sammie in a different, more aggressive form.

Last week her family learned it had spread to her brain, and there is not much doctors can do. So, Sammie decided she wanted to grant another wish, and this fundraiser came together quickly.

Visitors had the opportunity to sign a poster, drop off donations, or donate online.

“She just wants to give. She never thinks about herself,” said Steven Dacong, Sammie’s father. “She’s always worried about everybody else. She’s going through this and said, ‘I’m trying to be strong. I don’t want you guys to cry.'”

But this was also a chance for friends and relatives to simply spend time with Sammie. Time is very precious to Sammie right now.

“I just barely turned 18 and I had to go through a lot of tough situations that children shouldn’t be dealing with,” Sammie said. “But I told myself there’s others out there that need it too. And I want to spread that story that don’t worry. You’re not alone.”

If you’d like to donate to sammie’s fundraiser to help grant a wish to another child, click or tap here.