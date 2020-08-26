Local man on road to recovery after COVID-19 leaves him in a coma for weeks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The local family of 62-year-old Felton Stirgus said God and his will to live got him to wake up from weeks of being in a coma due to the novel coronavirus.

Stirgus initially tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7.

Two days later, he suffered from seizures, had difficulty breathing and felt weak. So, he went to the emergency room where doctors placed him on a ventilator.

“He became unconscious because of the coronavirus and he stayed unconscious for more than 30 days,” said Patricia Pittman, the grandmother to six of Stirgus’ children.

The family said that time was like a rollercoaster, with doctors telling them there was nothing that could be done because he wasn’t responsive.

But they said they still had faith.

The family said they decided over a weekend to give him one more fighting chance.

“I dropped on my knees. I had my children drop on their knees,” said Stirgus’ daughter, Jamilla Stirgus. “I dropped on my knees and I prayed. And I just prayed the whole night. And I prayed the whole time and I just been on my knees ‘cause I know that it was only up to him and God.”

“So, that Monday morning, when they called us and we decided to go on and just let them unplug everything, he opened his eyes,” Pittman told FOX40.

“He woke up by himself a day after we decided to just let him heal himself. And he woke up,” Jamilla Stirgus said.

Jamilla Strigus described her father as a tough guy with the most important reason to fight.

“He has 11 kids and 27 grandkids,” she explained.

Felton Stirgus will be in rehabilitation to learn how to walk again but his family said they are grateful that he has survived.

If you would like to help the family, they’ve set up a GoFundMe account.