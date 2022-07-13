SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl to a Rocklin teen who overdosed and died in December 2020.

On Tuesday, Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, pleaded no contest to all charges regarding the death of Rocklin teenager Zachary Didier, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

“Since that tragic day that we lost our beloved son, I have felt nothing but compassion and support from the investigators and prosecutors on Zach’s case,” Laura Didier, the mother of Zachary, said in a Facebook post that was shared by the District Attorney.

“I am grateful that justice is being served for my son, and while the court process is coming to a close, my advocacy work on fentanyl and counterfeit pills will continue and grow,” Didier said.

Bordner pleaded no contest to three charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of selling a controlled substance to a minor.

The Didier family has been supported through the process by the prosecutor and a victim advocate from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Unit, according to the DA.

Bordner is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2022, at the Placer County Superior Court. He faces 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.