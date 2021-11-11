Local Marine who died in Kabul bombing honored for Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) – On this Veterans Day, a special honor was presented to the family of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee’s family.

Gee, 23, was one of the 13 service members killed in Kabul in August in a suicide bombing. Approximately 180 Afghans also died in the blast.

“My sister was my favorite person in the whole entire universe and I miss her every single day,” Gee’s sister, Misty Fuoco, told FOX40. “I think about her all day every day, all the time.”

Service members, families and children all came together Thursday at McBean Park Veterans Monument Site in Lincoln to honor those who lost their lives along with all those who served.

“For many in our country, today is just another day. Not to me,” said VFW Post 3010 Commander Dennis Reynolds.

While Thursday’s celebration was to remind people to never forget any of the names on the memorial, it was an extra memorable day for Gee’s family.

“I have on behalf of the sponsors of this event, replicas of the plaque that will be installed in her honor,” said Rep. Tom McClintock.

Gee’s aunt, Cheryl Jules, and her sister accepted the plaques and said it was an honor to be able to be in attendance Thursday.

“For us, it’s nice to know she died doing what she loved,” Jules said. “Even if she knew the outcome, she still would’ve done what she did.”

While the focus was put on Gee and her family, they said this Veterans Day shouldn’t be any different from the others and hope people will take the time to pay tribute to all of those who have fallen.

“I just don’t want any of them forgotten,” Jules told FOX40. “Certainly not Nicole, but none of them. Some come home and some just don’t.”

The Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition is still taking donations so they can finish building the monument.